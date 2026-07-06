Samsung Electronics' non-chip division workers to protest wage disparity

Bonus imbalance

Protest driven by bonus disparity

The upcoming rally is largely driven by the disparity in bonuses between different divisions. Workers from non-chip divisions are set to get a bonus of 6 million won ($3,900) in treasury shares for 2026. In stark contrast, their counterparts in the semiconductor division are expected to receive up to 600 million won. The protest is being organized by the largest union for workers in the company's mobile and consumer electronics division, which has around 28,000 members.