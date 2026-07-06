Samsung Electronics' non-chip division workers to protest wage disparity
What's the story
Samsung Electronics' non-chip division workers are gearing up for a major protest. The demonstration is scheduled for July 16 and will be staged near the company's headquarters in Suwon. Around 2,000 or 3,000 workers are expected to participate, Yonhap News Agency reported. The decision comes after the semiconductor division, one of Samsung's most lucrative businesses, recently secured a new wage deal through another union.
Bonus imbalance
Protest driven by bonus disparity
The upcoming rally is largely driven by the disparity in bonuses between different divisions. Workers from non-chip divisions are set to get a bonus of 6 million won ($3,900) in treasury shares for 2026. In stark contrast, their counterparts in the semiconductor division are expected to receive up to 600 million won. The protest is being organized by the largest union for workers in the company's mobile and consumer electronics division, which has around 28,000 members.
Wage agreement
Tensions rise over compensation issues
The semiconductor division of Samsung Electronics recently secured a major wage deal. The agreement was negotiated by another union and has led to the disparity in bonus distribution between divisions. The non-chip division workers are now planning a protest against this perceived inequity, highlighting the growing tensions within the company over its compensation policies.
Information
Demonstration comes ahead of Samsung Q2 earnings
The demonstration comes just before Samsung's second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, where the company is expected to post an 18-fold year-on-year rise in operating profit for the April-June period.