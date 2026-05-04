Lee Won-jin replaces Yong Seok-woo

Samsung appoints new TV business head amid rising market competition

By Akash Pandey 12:18 pm May 04, 202612:18 pm

What's the story

Samsung Electronics has appointed Lee Won-jin as the new head of its Visual Display Business. He will replace Yong Seok-woo, who will now serve as an adviser, the company said in a statement on Monday. The move comes after more than two years of Seok-woo's leadership and amid increasing competition from Chinese rivals both domestically and internationally.