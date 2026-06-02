Samsung minority union sues over chip bonuses in South Korea
Business
Samsung's minority union is taking legal action against a bonus deal struck by the company's largest labor union.
The issue? Chip division employees are set to get huge bonuses, while everyone else gets much less.
This disagreement has stirred up tension among workers and is causing waves across South Korea.
AI demand drives $330,000 chip bonuses
Under the agreement, about 78,000 chip division employees could pocket an average of $330,000 each in bonuses for this year, thanks to booming profits driven by artificial intelligence demand.
Meanwhile, non-chip employees are looking at just $4,000.
The minority union says this isn't fair and wants profits shared more equally.