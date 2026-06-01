Samsung overtakes Micron as leader in automotive memory chip market
Business
Big shift in the chip world: Samsung has just overtaken Micron to become the top player in automotive memory chips.
In 2025, Samsung grabbed 40% of the market, up from 35% in 2024, while Micron dropped to 36%.
This marks a major change for a sector that's been led by Micron for years.
Micron's 2024 market lead shrinks
Micron used to dominate, holding a larger share of the market in 2024 compared to Samsung's much smaller share.
But now, Samsung is expanding fast in a market focused on reliability and long-lasting products that automakers need.
With more interest in AI server memory and automotive memory's reliability and long qualification cycles, Samsung's move gives it a solid edge going forward.