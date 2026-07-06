Samsung poised to report 18-fold Q2 profit on AI demand

Memory prices surge, Samsung plans ₩800T

Memory chip prices have shot up: over 40% for DRAM and more than 50% for NAND this past quarter, according to HSBC.

To keep up, Samsung (along with SK Group) plans to pour 800 trillion won into building four new plants.

Plus, there is buzz that Samsung is teaming up with Anthropic to make a custom AI chip, showing they are not slowing down anytime soon.