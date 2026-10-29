Why Samsung shares crashed despite $80B profit in Q3
What's the story
Samsung Electronics has posted a record operating profit of 107.4 trillion won (around $80.04 billion) for the third quarter of this year. The figure is nearly nine times higher than its earnings during the same period last year, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. However, despite these stellar results, Samsung's shares fell by more than 6% in early trading today.
Profit breakdown
Nearly 15-fold increase in semiconductor earnings
Samsung's semiconductor division was the main contributor to the company's record operating profit. The division posted earnings of 106.5 trillion won in Q3, a nearly 15-fold increase from last year.
The results were in line with Samsung's earlier estimate and reflect the booming demand for AI chips.
However, investor sentiment soured after Samsung failed to provide fresh guidance on returning its AI-driven cash windfall to shareholders, with chip earnings also modestly trailing lofty market estimates.
Future outlook
Global memory chip shortage may worsen in 2027
Meanwhile, Samsung has warned that the global memory chip shortage could worsen in 2027.
The company expects the gap between memory chip demand and supply to widen next year as investment in AI infrastructure expands.
"In 2027, the (memory) business expects AI infrastructure capital expenditure to reach a historic level as the AI ecosystem expands," Samsung said in a statement.
Cost implications
Cost pressures on manufacturers
The surge in memory chip demand is also putting cost pressures on manufacturers that use these components in their products.
Higher memory prices can increase production costs for smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronics.
This could potentially squeeze margins if companies are unable to pass those costs on to customers.
For Samsung, the challenge lies in sustaining its gains in the semiconductor business while managing costs across its broader electronics operations.