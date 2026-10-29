Why Samsung shares crashed despite $80B profit in Q3

Samsung's semiconductor division was the main contributor to the company's record operating profit. The division posted earnings of 106.5 trillion won in Q3, a nearly 15-fold increase from last year.

The results were in line with Samsung's earlier estimate and reflect the booming demand for AI chips.

However, investor sentiment soured after Samsung failed to provide fresh guidance on returning its AI-driven cash windfall to shareholders, with chip earnings also modestly trailing lofty market estimates.