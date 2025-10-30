Samsung's Q3 profit surges 32% to $8.6B on chip demand

Samsung Electronics has reported a whopping 32% rise in its operating profit for the third quarter of 2025. The income stood at 12.2 trillion won ($8.6 billion). The surge is mainly attributed to the growing demand for computer memory chips, a trend that Samsung expects will continue due to artificial intelligence (AI) . The South Korean tech giant also posted record quarterly revenue of approximately $60.4 billion during the July-September period.

Revenue growth Higher sales of semiconductor products and mobile phones Samsung's revenue growth was mainly driven by higher sales of semiconductor products and mobile phones. The company expects AI-driven demand to further expand market opportunities in the coming months, continuing its dual strength in components and finished products. Samsung's rival SK Hynix also reported a record operating profit of 11.4 trillion won ($8 billion) on Wednesday, attributing the growth to AI-related demand.

Semiconductor success Semiconductor division's impressive performance Samsung's semiconductor division posted an impressive 7 trillion won in operating profit for Q3. The company reported strong sales of high-bandwidth memory chips, which are essential for powering AI applications. "The semiconductor market is expected to remain strong, driven by ongoing AI investment momentum," the company said in a statement. To meet the growing demand for memory chips, Samsung has announced an investment of 40.9 trillion won in its semiconductor facilities this year.