Samsung, SK Hynix announce $518B for South Korea semiconductor hub
Business
Samsung and SK Hynix just announced a massive $518 billion investment to build four new chip factories in South Korea.
Their goal? To create one of the world's biggest semiconductor hubs, all powered by the growing demand for AI tech like ChatGPT and advanced enterprise systems.
AI demand drives HBM production
AI is driving a huge need for powerful memory chips, especially high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which both companies are ramping up.
These chips are crucial for everything from NVIDIA's AI accelerators to next-generation servers, so Samsung and SK Hynix are making sure they're ready to fuel the future of global tech.