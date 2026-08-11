Samsung to train 20,000 young Indians in AI under SIC
Business
Samsung is rolling out a plan to train 20,000 young Indians (ages 18 to 25) in artificial intelligence under the 2026 edition of SIC.
This hands-on program, part of the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), aims to boost job skills and make industry-relevant AI education more accessible across 10 states.
Samsung program partners ESSCI and TSSC
JB Park, president and CEO of Samsung South West Asia, said the company is making a significant contribution as it marks its 30th year in India.
The program teams up with ESSCI and TSSC to help more young people get ready for careers in one of the world's fastest-growing tech fields and to support India's big ambitions in AI.