Samsung, union agree 10.5% semiconductor profit sharing over 10 years

Samsung deal narrows SK Hynix gap

This deal helps close the bonus gap with rival SK Hynix (which offered 10% last year) and responds to union pressure about keeping talent from jumping ship.

It's a huge win for Samsung's workers and could inspire other unions across Korea, like those at Kakao and LG Uplus, to push for similar profit-sharing deals.

With new worker protections in place since March, expect more conversations about fair pay at some of the country's biggest companies.