Samsung, union agree 10.5% semiconductor profit sharing over 10 years
Samsung just made history by reaching a big agreement with its labor union on May 27, 2026.
Instead of facing a major strike, Samsung will now share 10.5% of its semiconductor division's operating profit as bonuses for memory chip workers over the next 10 years, a move rarely seen among big companies in South Korea.
Samsung deal narrows SK Hynix gap
This deal helps close the bonus gap with rival SK Hynix (which offered 10% last year) and responds to union pressure about keeping talent from jumping ship.
It's a huge win for Samsung's workers and could inspire other unions across Korea, like those at Kakao and LG Uplus, to push for similar profit-sharing deals.
With new worker protections in place since March, expect more conversations about fair pay at some of the country's biggest companies.