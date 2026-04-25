Samsung workers in South Korea protest, pressuring global RAM supply
Business
Samsung workers in South Korea are protesting for better pay and bonuses, hoping to match what rival SK Hynix offers.
With about 40,000 union members rallying at the Pyeongtaek chip plant, this labor action is adding pressure to the global RAM shortage that's already making electronics more expensive.
Samsung output down, 18-day strike planned
The protests have already slowed Samsung's output: foundry production is down 58% and memory-chip production is down 18%.
If talks don't work out, workers plan an 18-day strike starting May 21.
This could push RAM prices even higher and keep shortages going for years.