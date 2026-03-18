Samsung's unionized workers in South Korea might go on strike

Samsung Electronics employees in South Korea have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike, escalating a labor dispute over bonuses. The union said that 93% of the 66,019 workers who cast their votes approved the strike plan. If an agreement isn't reached, they intend to go on an 18-day strike starting May 21 after a rally on April 23.

Strike demands Union demands removal of bonus cap The Samsung union is demanding that the company follow SK Hynix's lead and remove its bonus cap, linking the bonus pool to operating profit. However, Samsung has said that removing the cap would make it difficult to finance future investments and shareholder returns in a capital-intensive, cyclical industry. The union represents nearly 90,000 workers, over 70% of Samsung's total workforce of 125,000 in South Korea.

Supply chain concerns Global semiconductor supply bottlenecks could worsen A strike at Samsung could worsen global semiconductor supply bottlenecks amid high demand for artificial intelligence data center operations. This has already affected industries from automotive to computing and smartphones. A Samsung official warned that production halts caused by "even a single strike" could damage trust with customers and take years to recover.

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Company stance Samsung's record 4th-quarter profit Samsung has said it will continue dialogue with employees "in a sincere manner." The firm posted record fourth-quarter profit in 2025 and analysts expect annual operating profit to more than quadruple this year. Now, the union is demanding a 7% increase in base wages, removal of the performance pay cap at 50% of annual base salary, and the introduction of a bonus pool based on operating profit.

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