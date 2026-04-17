San Francisco's Loop raises $95 million to expand AI supply chain
Business
Loop, a San Francisco startup, just scored $95 million in new funding to boost its AI-powered supply chain tech.
Big names like Valor Equity Partners and Index Ventures backed the round.
With this cash, Loop plans to grow its engineering team and push forward with smarter tech that predicts and helps prevent supply chain hiccups.
Loop AI detects supply chain issues
Loop's AI turns messy data into useful insights, helping companies spot problems early and save money.
They're aiming to level up by pulling in more data from customers' business and transport systems.
As co-founder Shaosu Liu puts it, they want to move beyond just finding issues: Loop's goal is to help companies bounce back faster when things go wrong.