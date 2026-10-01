San Francisco's Volantis raises $88 million to tackle AI memory bottleneck
Business
San Francisco startup Volantis has bagged $88 million in fresh funding to tackle a big bottleneck in AI chips.
Right now, NVIDIA's top chips can only connect to eight memory chips each, which limits their performance.
Volantis targets 220 memory chips each
Volantis is using laser tech (specifically VCSELs, like the ones in Apple's facial-recognition features) to boost that number up to 220 memory chips per chip.
The goal? Faster, more powerful AI processing without supply chain headaches.
Backed by investors like Lachy Groom and John Doerr, Volantis hopes to launch its chip as soon as next year, potentially speeding up tasks like AI coding.