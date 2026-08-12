Sandeep Kalra becomes India's highest paid IT executive at ₹389cr
Business
Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Persistent Systems, just became the highest-paid executive in India's IT world.
His pay shot up 162.4% to ₹389 crore in FY26. Most of this came from cashing in stock options (₹366 crore), putting him way ahead of the pack.
Persistent Systems growth median pay flat
Persistent had a strong year too: profits jumped 33.2%, and revenue climbed 23.5%.
Indian employees saw an average salary hike of 5.8%, while US staff got a 3.2% bump.
Still, median salaries stayed flat (₹16.76 lakh in India and ₹1.22 crore for US employees) even as the company grew rapidly.