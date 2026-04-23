Sandeep Kalra maps Persistent Systems' $2B FY27 $5B FY31 ambitions
Persistent Systems is setting its sights on $2 billion in revenue by FY27, even with economic challenges and the fast rise of AI.
CEO Sandeep Kalra has mapped out a plan for steady growth, aiming for 3.5% more each quarter and 15% each year.
The company just posted $436 million in revenue for the March quarter, up 16% from last year, and is already thinking bigger: a $5 billion goal by FY31 with help by AI-driven strategies and smart acquisitions.
Persistent Systems mixes platforms and licensing
Persistent's approach mixes its own tech platforms with licensing deals, helping them stand out in the market.
Kalra says bringing in more AI will boost both tech and people power, while their biggest clients are growing fast, about 20% a year.
The company is also putting profits back into growth, aiming to keep margins healthy at 16% to 17%, and sees huge potential for AI across industries like pharma, where it could speed up drug discovery in a big way.