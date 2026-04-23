Sandeep Kalra maps Persistent Systems' $2B FY27 $5B FY31 ambitions

Persistent Systems mixes platforms and licensing

Persistent's approach mixes its own tech platforms with licensing deals, helping them stand out in the market.

Kalra says bringing in more AI will boost both tech and people power, while their biggest clients are growing fast, about 20% a year.

The company is also putting profits back into growth, aiming to keep margins healthy at 16% to 17%, and sees huge potential for AI across industries like pharma, where it could speed up drug discovery in a big way.