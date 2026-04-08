Sanjay Malhotra says India's foreign exchange reserves $697.1 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just climbed to $697.1 billion as of April 3, 2026, according to Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
This jump comes after a stretch where the RBI had to dip into reserves to steady the rupee during global uncertainty and rising oil prices.
India's reserves fell over $21 billion
After peaking at $728.49 billion in February, reserves took a hit, dropping more than $21 billion in two weeks, mainly due to shifts in foreign currency assets and gold.
India's reserve mix isn't just cash: it also includes gold, special drawing rights, and funds with the International Monetary Fund, which helps cushion the economy when things get rocky globally.