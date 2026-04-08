Sanjay Malhotra says RBI steadied rupee, not chasing US dollar Business Apr 08, 2026

The Indian rupee was on a rollercoaster lately, but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) jumped in to calm things down.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra explained that its goal isn't to chase a specific US dollar rate, just to keep the market steady.

Their moves helped the rupee recover from ₹93 per US dollar to ₹92.61.