Sanjay Malhotra warns as RBI and SEBI boost defenses

RBI is rolling out new digital forensic guidelines and running special reviews to spot AI-related threats early.

They have also operationalized a cyber-range platform to practice simulated cyberattack drills and test their response mechanisms.

On SEBI's side, their Market Security Operations Centers are helping smaller financial players get affordable cybersecurity support like monitoring and rapid response.

In fiscal year 2026, 36 incidents were reported at Sebi's cyber incident reporting portal, up from 28 in fiscal year 2025, so both regulators are pushing for better preparation to keep the financial system safe.