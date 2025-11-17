Next Article
Sarla Aviation to invest ₹1,300cr in eVTOL manufacturing facility
Sarla Aviation is joining hands with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up India's first fully integrated eVTOL manufacturing ecosystem.
With a ₹1,300 crore investment and 500 acres in Anantapur District, this campus aims to roll out up to 1,000 electric aircraft each year—putting India on the global aerospace map.
What's special about the new facility?
The site will feature high-tech production lines for key parts like composites and powertrains, plus India's largest wind tunnel and a two-kilometer runway for testing.
Beyond building aircraft, it'll become a hub for research, development, and pilot training.
The project is expected to create thousands of skilled jobs and boost India's role in sustainable air travel.