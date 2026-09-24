Sarvam AI CEO Pratyush Kumar warns India risks digital colony
Business
Sarvam AI's co-founder and CEO Pratyush Kumar says India could end up a "digital colony" if it keeps depending on foreign technology.
Speaking at Zoho's Zoholics conference, he encouraged Indian companies to use AI to build their own tech from the ground up for more control and growth.
Kumar and Vembu champion local tech
Kumar pointed to Sarvam AI as proof that building local systems brings both economic and technical strength.
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu agreed, highlighting homegrown successes like UPI and urging more Indian-led innovation in tech using local talent and resources.