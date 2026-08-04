Sarvam AI worth $1.5B seeks government partnership on sovereign AI
Business
Sarvam AI, now valued at $1.5 billion, is looking to join hands with the government to strengthen India's homegrown AI systems.
After raising $300 million (with more funding on the way), co-founder Pratyush Kumar said sovereign AI has become a strategic priority for India and thanked the IndiaAI Mission for supporting their first model.
Sarvam, HCLTech build Odisha data center
Teaming up with HCLTech, Sarvam is setting up a data center in Odisha and plans to boost its NVIDIA GPU count from 2,000 to 10,000.
With close to 1 million users already, they're using fresh investments, including $74 million from NVIDIA, to create custom AI tools that solve real problems for businesses, enterprise adoption, public sector, and strategic industries.