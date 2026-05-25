Satish Iyer says Sarvam AI, BharatGen may give India edge Business May 25, 2026

India's homegrown AI platforms like Sarvam AI and BharatGen might help the country become India's edge against the US and China, according to Dell's Satish Iyer.

Speaking at a tech event in Las Vegas, he pointed out that many popular AI chatbots do not support all of India's 22 official languages, so local solutions could actually work better for millions here.