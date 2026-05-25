Satish Iyer says Sarvam AI, BharatGen may give India edge
Business
India's homegrown AI platforms like Sarvam AI and BharatGen might help the country become India's edge against the US and China, according to Dell's Satish Iyer.
Speaking at a tech event in Las Vegas, he pointed out that many popular AI chatbots do not support all of India's 22 official languages, so local solutions could actually work better for millions here.
Dell partners with Indian startups
Iyer believes Indian-made AI can transform areas like healthcare, farming, and manufacturing by making tech more accessible and affordable.
He also encouraged startups to focus on secure, localized solutions that keep important data within India.
Dell is already partnering with Indian startups to tackle these challenges together.