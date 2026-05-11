Satya Nadella to testify in Musk v OpenAI lawsuit
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is set to testify on Monday, May 11, 2026 in a high-profile lawsuit where Elon Musk claims OpenAI abandoned its nonprofit mission and used $38 million in donations to become a massive for-profit company.
Nadella's testimony will dig into why Microsoft decided to invest, with 2018 emails suggesting they only jumped in once OpenAI's tech looked like it could actually make money.
Oakland trial over Microsoft's $13B investment
The trial, happening in Oakland, also features OpenAI CEO Sam Altman later this week.
Musk says Microsoft's $13 billion investment pushed OpenAI toward profits instead of public good, but OpenAI counters that Musk left after failing to take control, and then started his own AI company, xAI.
There are also some spicy leadership disputes from back in the day coming out during the trial.
A jury will weigh in by the week of May 18, 2026, with a final ruling after that.