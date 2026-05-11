Satya Nadella to testify in Musk v OpenAI lawsuit

Oakland trial over Microsoft's $13B investment

The trial, happening in Oakland, also features OpenAI CEO Sam Altman later this week.

Musk says Microsoft's $13 billion investment pushed OpenAI toward profits instead of public good, but OpenAI counters that Musk left after failing to take control, and then started his own AI company, xAI.

There are also some spicy leadership disputes from back in the day coming out during the trial.

A jury will weigh in by the week of May 18, 2026, with a final ruling after that.