Satya Ramaswamy leaving Air India to pursue artificial intelligence opportunities

With 16 years at Tata Group, a Ph.D. from IIT Madras, an MBA from Kellogg, and 12 patents to his name, Ramaswamy has been a driving force in modernizing Air India.

He says, "the mission that was assigned to me by our Chairman in early 2022 has been completed and it's time to embark on the next phase" and promises he will stick around until the next tech leader settles in.

He also shared his confidence that Tata Group and Air India's software teams will keep pushing the transformation forward.