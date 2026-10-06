Sauce's Manu Chandra sees investor exits and acquisitions in India

Manu Chandra, founder and managing partner of consumer-focused VC firm Sauce, thinks we'll see a wave of major investor exits and more mid-size brand acquisitions in India's fast-growing consumer sector.

After Sauce scored a big win, turning a ₹50 to ₹55 crore investment in Innovist into a ₹500 to ₹550 crore exit with L'Oreal, Chandra believes niche brands are set to thrive, with some possibly reaching ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 crore in revenue soon.