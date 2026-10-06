Sauce's Manu Chandra sees investor exits and acquisitions in India
Manu Chandra, founder and managing partner of consumer-focused VC firm Sauce, thinks we'll see a wave of major investor exits and more mid-size brand acquisitions in India's fast-growing consumer sector.
After Sauce scored a big win, turning a ₹50 to ₹55 crore investment in Innovist into a ₹500 to ₹550 crore exit with L'Oreal, Chandra believes niche brands are set to thrive, with some possibly reaching ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 crore in revenue soon.
Physical AI startups seek industry body
On another front, physical AI startups want an industry body to set common standards for workers' pay and wellbeing, working hours, safety and legal compliance.
Startups like Human Archive and Neo Cambrian are already gathering diverse data to train their AI systems.
With the physical AI market expected to jump from $1.5 billion now to $15.2 billion by 2032, these new rules could help Indian startups grow.