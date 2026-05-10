Saudi Aramco profits up 26% to $33.6bn amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
Saudi Aramco just reported a big win: profits rose 26% in early 2026, reaching $33.6 billion, with revenue up to $115.5 billion.
This happened despite the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions that have been making oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz tricky.
Aramco says Yanbu pipeline game changer
To get around shipping disruptions, Aramco leaned heavily on its east-west pipeline to move oil to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.
CEO Amin Nasser called this pipeline a game-changer for keeping supplies steady, even as global oil prices jumped 40%.
He also pointed out that even if things calm down soon, it will take months for markets to settle.
Despite all this, Aramco kept its quarterly dividend at $21.9 billion and remains a key player for Saudi Arabia's economy.