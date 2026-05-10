Saudi Aramco profits up 26% to $33.6bn amid U.S.-Iran tensions

Aramco says Yanbu pipeline game changer

To get around shipping disruptions, Aramco leaned heavily on its east-west pipeline to move oil to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

CEO Amin Nasser called this pipeline a game-changer for keeping supplies steady, even as global oil prices jumped 40%.

He also pointed out that even if things calm down soon, it will take months for markets to settle.

Despite all this, Aramco kept its quarterly dividend at $21.9 billion and remains a key player for Saudi Arabia's economy.