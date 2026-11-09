Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council launches several hundred million dollar fund
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia just launched a joint private equity fund worth several hundred million dollars, aiming to boost business and investment, especially in Pakistan.
The Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council undertook the initiative, and state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) announced the development.
This move is all about opening up new opportunities for both countries.
Fund splits 75% Pakistan 25% Saudi
Most of the fund (75%) will go into projects in Pakistan, while 25% will support ventures in Saudi Arabia.
It's a pretty balanced way to strengthen economic ties and create more chances for collaboration.
This launch fits right in with both countries' recent efforts to work more closely together, not just in business, but also through partnerships like Pakistan's recent trilateral defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.