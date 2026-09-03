Saurabh Garg: MoSPI defends India's 7.8% Q1 FY27 GDP growth

Garg pointed to solid jumps in electricity generation (up 9%), cement and steel output (up 8%), and big boosts in tourism, trade, and hotels (15% to 20%).

He also noted that people are spending more: private consumption is up nearly 8%.

According to Garg, the 7.8% that has come out as a growth figure for Q1 is only corroborated by a number of real economy figures.