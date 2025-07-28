Savy Infra & Logistics lists at 13.75% premium to IPO
Savy Infra & Logistics kicked off its stock market journey today, opening at ₹136.50 per share—up 13.75% from its ₹120 IPO price.
The company raised nearly ₹70 crore by issuing 58.32 lakh shares, and the IPO was a hit with investors, getting subscribed 114.50 times during the July 21-23 window.
Who is Savy Infra & Logistics?
Started in 2006, Savy Infra & Logistics is an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) firm focused on earthwork and foundation prep for big infrastructure projects.
Think road building, excavation, demolition—basically handling the groundwork for major developments across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.
They keep things flexible by leasing most of their trucks and equipment instead of owning them.
IPO details and listing day
The IPO was managed by Unistone Capital with Maashitla Securities as registrar; anchor investors put in nearly ₹20 crore before the public issue opened.
Funds raised will go toward working capital and general business needs.
Shares were credited to investors on July 25 ahead of today's listing.