Savy Infra & Logistics lists at 13.75% premium to IPO

Who is Savy Infra & Logistics?

Started in 2006, Savy Infra & Logistics is an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) firm focused on earthwork and foundation prep for big infrastructure projects.

Think road building, excavation, demolition—basically handling the groundwork for major developments across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

They keep things flexible by leasing most of their trucks and equipment instead of owning them.