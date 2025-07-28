Reliance Infra gains 5% as ED closes probe, stock rebounds
Reliance Infrastructure's stock shot up nearly 5% to ₹358 on Monday, right after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrapped up its decade-old investigation with no impact on business operations.
The probe had focused on deals involving other firms, so Reliance Infra came out unscathed.
With the regulatory cloud gone, Reliance Infra is pushing ahead with an ambitious ₹18,000 crore expansion into defense, aerospace, power distribution, and renewables.
The company and its subsidiary Reliance Power plan to raise funds through equity and debt—think new projects like building Falcon 2000 jets in India and launching Asia's biggest solar-plus-storage plant.
Backed by solid financials and a wide investor base, both companies are aiming for steady growth—and investors seem to like what they see.