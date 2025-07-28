Reliance Infra gains 5% as ED closes probe, stock rebounds

Reli ance implications of the expansion plans

With the regulatory cloud gone, Reliance Infra is pushing ahead with an ambitious ₹18,000 crore expansion into defense, aerospace, power distribution, and renewables.

The company and its subsidiary Reliance Power plan to raise funds through equity and debt—think new projects like building Falcon 2000 jets in India and launching Asia's biggest solar-plus-storage plant.

Backed by solid financials and a wide investor base, both companies are aiming for steady growth—and investors seem to like what they see.