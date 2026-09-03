Sberbank to open New Delhi trade hub in 2 towers
Business
Russian banking giant, Sberbank, is stepping up its game in India.
It just announced plans to open a major trade and cooperation hub in New Delhi, using two new business towers currently under construction.
The idea is to make it easier for Russian and Indian businesses to work together as both countries aim for stronger economic ties.
Sberbank to launch Russian Business Center
This expansion fits into the bigger goal of India and Russia hitting $100 billion in annual trade by 2030, with smoother payment mechanisms now a priority.
Sberbank will also launch a Russian Business Center in New Delhi to help Russian companies operating in India with banking, legal, tax, and audit support.
Plus, it is planning to open offices in 10 Indian locations.