SBI asks Supreme Court to review February telecom spectrum ruling
Business
SBI is asking the Supreme Court to review a February decision that says telecom spectrum (the invisible stuff networks use to run) cannot count as an asset in bankruptcy cases.
The bank, which represents Aircel's creditors, argues this move makes it riskier for lenders and could mess with how government dues are handled.
Banks may lose confidence, SBI warns
SBI's big worry: if spectrum cannot be used as collateral, banks might lose confidence lending to telecom companies, especially since they once loaned Aircel over ₹13,000 crore using spectrum rights.
The bank says this ruling could force lenders to rethink loans across industries that rely on government permissions, not just telecom.