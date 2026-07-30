Google Pay's new credit card is here: Check fee, benefits
What's the story
SBI Card and Google Pay have teamed up to launch a new co-branded credit card. The 'Google Pay Flex SBI Card' comes with a host of benefits including reward points, EMI conversion options, and digital account management via the Google Pay app. The card is available on both RuPay and Visa payment networks. The RuPay variant of the new card can be linked with UPI, enabling payments at all UPI-enabled merchants.
Benefits
Earn stars on eligible spends
The new card also comes with a rewards program where cardholders can earn Stars on eligible spends.
These can be redeemed instantly while making UPI payments through the Google Pay app or against select vouchers.
One Star is equivalent to ₹1. Customers can earn up to eight Stars for every cumulative ₹500 spent after meeting certain monthly spending milestones.
Fee details
Other details of the new card
The new card has an annual cap of 18,000 Stars on everyday spends. This includes categories like groceries, bill payments, travel bookings, utility payments, and shopping.
The card comes with a joining and annual renewal fee of ₹499 plus applicable taxes. However, the renewal fee can be waived if the cardholder achieves annual spends of ₹1 lakh in the previous year.
The new card also lets users convert their latest outstanding credit card bill into EMIs.