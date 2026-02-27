SBI Card rewards won't work the same after April 1

SBI Card has announced major changes to its reward points redemption policy, starting April 1, 2026. The new rules include a monthly cap of 60,000 reward points for statement credit on select cards and require redemptions in multiples of 4,000 points. The changes were detailed in a notice issued by SBI Card on its official website.

Policy details Monthly cap on redemptions From April 1, 2026, redemption of reward points for statement credit will be capped at 60,000 points per month for select SBI credit cards. This means if a customer wants to redeem more than this limit in a month, only the maximum allowed limit will be credited as statement credit. The new rule doesn't apply to Air India SBI Signature Card or PhonePe SBI Card PURPLE and SELECT BLACK.

Changes explained Redemptions only in multiples of 4,000 points Along with the monthly cap, SBI Card has also revised its redemption structure. From April 1, 2026, statement credit redemption for select cards can only be done in multiples of 4,000 reward points. This means customers can redeem their points in slabs like 4,000 or 8,000 up to a maximum of 60,000 points per month.

Advertisement