SBI chairman Setty says people remain central in digital banking
SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty wants everyone to know: even as banking goes digital, people are still at the heart of it.
In his FY26 annual report message, he emphasized that investing in skills and leadership is just as important as adopting new tech.
While some global banks are using AI to cut jobs, Setty made it clear: "Human capital will continue to remain central to our transformation journey," and "In an era where technology is reshaping banking at an unprecedented pace, investing in people, leadership, skills, and organizational capability becomes even more critical."
SBI posts ₹80,032 cr FY26 profit
SBI now does 99% of its transactions online, with its YONO app crossing 100 million users. But they're not ditching branches: physical locations still matter in their omnichannel strategy.
On top of going digital, SBI is also pushing for sustainability with more green loans and a new climate-focused platform called Chakra.
The bank wrapped up FY26 with a ₹80,032 crore profit by balancing tech upgrades, workforce development, and eco-friendly initiatives.