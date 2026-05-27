SBI chairman Setty says people remain central in digital banking Business May 27, 2026

SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty wants everyone to know: even as banking goes digital, people are still at the heart of it.

In his FY26 annual report message, he emphasized that investing in skills and leadership is just as important as adopting new tech.

While some global banks are using AI to cut jobs, Setty made it clear: "Human capital will continue to remain central to our transformation journey," and "In an era where technology is reshaping banking at an unprecedented pace, investing in people, leadership, skills, and organizational capability becomes even more critical."