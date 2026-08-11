SBI chairperson C.S. Setty warns AI could outpace banks' defenses
SBI chairperson C.S. Setty just flagged some serious concerns about artificial intelligence in banking at FIBAC 2026.
He pointed out that as AI gets smarter, bank fraud could move even faster, sometimes outpacing old-school security systems.
Setty says banks will need to step up their game with stronger defenses and rethink how they keep things transparent and accountable as AI takes on a bigger role.
AI could expand rural credit responsibly
Setty also highlighted the upside: AI could make banking way more accessible for people in rural areas and agriculture, using tools like satellite images and digital records to improve credit access.
But he stressed that tech isn't everything; the real win is when AI helps grow the economy and builds public trust, all while being used responsibly.