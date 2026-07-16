SBI Funds IPO crosses 40x subscription on final day

The gray market premium (GMP) for the SBI Funds Management IPO is ₹92 per share, according to Investorgain and IPO Watch.

This indicates a potential listing gain of about 16% over the upper end of the price band of ₹574, suggesting a listing price of around ₹662 per share.

The company has fixed its IPO price band at ₹545-₹574 per equity share.