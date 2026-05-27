SBI Funds Management to open ₹13,000cr IPO June July 2026

SBI, Amundi to sell 203.7 million shares

This IPO means SBI and French firm Amundi will sell a 10% stake in SBI Funds, about 203.7 million shares split between them.

SBI Funds isn't just big; it manages ₹12.5 trillion in assets (yep, trillion) with over 15% of India's mutual fund market share as of December 2025.

Last year alone, it made a net profit of ₹2,531 crore.

Market watchers think this listing could finally shake up India's slow IPO scene and bring some excitement back for investors later this year.