SBI Funds Management to open ₹13,000cr IPO June July 2026
SBI Funds Management, India's top asset manager, is about to launch a huge ₹13,000 crore IPO, one of the biggest market moves this year.
The company kicked off investor roadshows and aims to open the IPO between late June and July 2026.
It filed draft papers back in March and is just waiting for the green light from regulators.
SBI, Amundi to sell 203.7 million shares
This IPO means SBI and French firm Amundi will sell a 10% stake in SBI Funds, about 203.7 million shares split between them.
SBI Funds isn't just big; it manages ₹12.5 trillion in assets (yep, trillion) with over 15% of India's mutual fund market share as of December 2025.
Last year alone, it made a net profit of ₹2,531 crore.
Market watchers think this listing could finally shake up India's slow IPO scene and bring some excitement back for investors later this year.