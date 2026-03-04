SBI hires 5,783 Junior Associates from 9L applicants
Business
SBI just wrapped up a big hiring round—5,783 Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) landed jobs out of nearly 9 lakh applicants.
Applications were open in 2025 (month not specified in source), with exams in September 2025 and November 2025.
New recruits to help SBI reach ₹200 lakh crore business
These new hires are part of over 18,000 new employees joining SBI during the current fiscal year (FY 2025-26).
They'll help improve customer service and branch operations across India.
SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said this boost will help the bank aim for ₹200 lakh crore in business within the next five to six years.