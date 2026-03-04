SBI hires 5,783 Junior Associates from 9L applicants

New recruits to help SBI reach ₹200 lakh crore business

These new hires are part of over 18,000 new employees joining SBI during the current fiscal year (FY 2025-26).

They'll help improve customer service and branch operations across India.

SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said this boost will help the bank aim for ₹200 lakh crore in business within the next five to six years.