SBI launches CyRIS center to strengthen digital banking cybersecurity
Business
SBI has kicked off CyRIS, its new Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, to help keep digital banking safe and ahead of cyber threats.
The launch saw top officials like SBI Chairman CS Setty and Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Lohiya in attendance.
CyRIS built on THINK INNOVATE DEFEND
CyRIS is built on three pillars (THINK, INNOVATE, DEFEND), focusing on things like digital forensics, malware analysis, and AI security.
Setty called it a big step for customer trust and stronger online protection.
The center also wants to bring together banks, tech partners, government agencies, and academia to team up against new cyber risks in the fast-changing world of digital finance.