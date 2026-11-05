SBI leads IBA-backed banks' alliance to tackle AI cyber risks
Business
SBI is leading a team-up with other major banks to tackle the rising cyber risks brought on by artificial intelligence.
With help from the Indian Banks's Association, they are building a shared system so banks can quickly swap information and test AI models together.
The idea? Spot threats faster and respond better when hackers strike.
CS Setty urges banks to coordinate
SBI Chairman CS Setty says digitalization is making cyber attacks more likely, so banks need to work together on coordination and information sharing.
This move shows how seriously banks are taking customer data protection, and how they're stepping up their game against new-age cyber threats.