SBI opens 2026 Specialist Cadre Officer applications across AI, data
Business
SBI is now open for applications to its 2026 Specialist Cadre Officer roles, focusing on fields like AI, data analytics, data engineering, and tech architecture.
If you're interested in working at SBI, you can apply online at sbi.bank.in by sharing your details.
SBI senior roles require 40-55 BE/BTech/MTech
This drive is mainly for senior positions like General Manager and Chief AI Officer.
To be eligible, you'll need to be between 40 and 55 years old with a B.E. B.Tech. or M.Tech. in a relevant field.
The selection process includes shortlisting, interviews, and a 10-minute presentation on the relevant job profile, projects, or professional achievements for candidates shortlisted for the first four posts, and salary negotiations.