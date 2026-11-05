SBI opens 77 specialist officer posts apply online November 25
Business
Looking for a new gig? SBI just opened applications for 77 specialist officer roles: 17 spots for Assistant Manager -Engineer (Fire) and 60 for manager and deputy manager (security).
If you're interested, you can apply online at sbi.co.in until November 25, 2026.
SBI eligibility and ₹750 fee details
To go for the fire engineer post, you'll need a B.E. or B.Tech in fire or safety engineering.
For security roles, a Graduate (any discipline from Government recognized University or Institution) works.
The application fee is ₹750 if you're from UR, EWS, and OBC categories, but SC and ST candidates do not have to pay. Payments are all online.
For more on eligibility and how the selection works, check out SBI's official notification.