SBI opens 77 specialist officer posts apply online November 25

To go for the fire engineer post, you'll need a B.E. or B.Tech in fire or safety engineering.

For security roles, a Graduate (any discipline from Government recognized University or Institution) works.

The application fee is ₹750 if you're from UR, EWS, and OBC categories, but SC and ST candidates do not have to pay. Payments are all online.

For more on eligibility and how the selection works, check out SBI's official notification.