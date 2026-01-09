SBI opens first Global Capability Center in Bengaluru

State Bank of India (SBI) has inaugurated its first-ever Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru. The center was launched by SBI Chairperson Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, and on the same occasion, 11 new bank branches were inaugurated in the presence of Joohi Smita Sinha, Chief General Manager, Bengaluru circle, and other General Managers. This move is a major step toward strengthening SBI's presence and services.

Strategic initiative Commitment to India's GCC ecosystem The establishment of the Global Capability Center is a pioneering move by SBI, making it the first Indian bank to do so. The initiative highlights SBI's dedication to bolstering the rapidly expanding GCC ecosystem in India. To further this commitment, SBI has also set up a specialized relationship management team in Bengaluru, specifically for catering to the banking and financial needs of these centers.

Community development SBI's CSR initiatives in Karnataka Along with its strategic moves, SBI is also making strides in community development through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The bank has announced plans to upgrade 35 government primary schools across Karnataka. It will also provide ENT diagnostic and therapeutic equipment to the ENT wing of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital, IISc Medical School.