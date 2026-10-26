SBI preparing YONO Bharat for Jan Dhan in 6-12 months
Business
SBI is working on launching a new mobile banking app called YONO Bharat, designed for financial inclusion customers, including Jan Dhan account holders.
Announced by Chairman CS Setty, the app may be launched in the next six to 12 months and is built to work even on basic phones or devices with limited security.
YONO Bharat aims 30cr by 2030
YONO Bharat aims to make digital banking easier for SBI's 17 to 18 crore Jan Dhan customers.
The goal? To reach 30 crore users by 2030 and make banking accessible for everyone, no matter what phone they use.
It's all about keeping things simple and helping more people feel empowered through digital banking.