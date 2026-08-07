SBI Q1 net profit rises 10% to ₹21,121cr

SBI's interest income for the quarter under review stood at ₹46,992 crore, a 14.88% increase from ₹40,907 crore in the same period last year.

The bank also witnessed an improvement in its asset quality during this quarter.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.47% from 1.49% in the previous quarter while net NPA ratio improved marginally to 0.38%, compared with 0.39% in March quarter.