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Home / News / Business News / SBI Q2 profit rises 14% to ₹23,038 crore
SBI Q2 profit rises 14% to ₹23,038 crore
NII jumped by over 14% YoY

SBI Q2 profit rises 14% to ₹23,038 crore

By Mudit Dube
Nov 03, 2026
02:54 pm
What's the story

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has reported a net profit of ₹23,038 crore for the second quarter of FY27. The figure is up by 14.3% from ₹20,160 crore in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income (NII) also saw a significant jump during this period.

Financial growth

NII jumps by over 14% YoY

SBI's NII, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose by 14.7% year-on-year to ₹49,142 crore in Q2 FY27.

This is a significant increase from ₹42,847 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The bank's strong performance can be attributed to its robust lending operations and effective management of interest rates on deposits and loans.

Asset performance

GNPA ratio stood at 1.39%

On the asset quality front, SBI reported a gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of 1.39% for the September quarter.

Meanwhile, its net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio stood at 0.36%.

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