SBI raises $300 million via London bonds following RBI swap facility Business Jun 30, 2026

State Bank of India (SBI) has pulled in $300 million by selling bonds abroad, thanks to a new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) move that makes borrowing in foreign currency cheaper for public sector and infrastructure companies.

The bonds, issued through SBI's London branch, are part of a push to help Indian firms access global money without the usual high costs.