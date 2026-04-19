India to grow at 6.8-7.1% in FY27: SBI Research

India 's economy is expected to grow by 6.8%-7.1% in FY27, despite the ongoing oil shock and West Asia conflict, a recent report by SBI Research has revealed. The report highlights that unlike previous oil shocks that led to US recessions, this time the situation is different with US households receiving substantial tax refunds and being energy self-sufficient.

Economic resilience India's growth amid geopolitical conflicts The SBI report emphasizes India's strong macroeconomic position, even as it faces global geopolitical conflicts. The country's growth for FY26 is pegged at 7.6%, similar to the Russia-Ukraine crisis period when India was growing over 9%. For FY27, the growth rate is estimated at 6.8%, although fears of a potential Super El Nino could affect these projections.

Financial outlook Inflation and fiscal deficit projections The report also projects India's inflation to average around 4.5% in FY27, with fiscal deficit of 4.5%-4.6%. It highlights strength of India's banking sector, while calling for a comprehensive package to support the Balance of Payments and stabilize the Rupee amid these global challenges.

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